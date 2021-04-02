The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Frederick Garcia, 51, of Toledo, Ohio. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.

Daniel M. Bouchard, 23, of Tampa. Charges: out-of-county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $7,500.

Nolis Jose Mesa, 83, 900 block of Lassino Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,000.

Rosielee Crowley Mendoza, 37, 6200 block of Padula St., Punta Gorda. Charges: neglect child without great bodily harm, possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by U.S. convicted felon, selling marijuana, amphetamine trafficking more than 13 grams, three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of using a two-way device to facilitate a felony, and five counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Ricardo Menodza Jr., 37, 6200 block of Padula St., Punta Gorda. Charges: neglect child without great bodily harm, possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by U.S. convicted felon, deliver methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Kimberly Stewart Manning, 49, 300 block of Berry St., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft-third subsequent offense. Bond: none.

Monty Rollins, 57, 21000 block of Delake Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $4,500.

Edward V. Ives, 22, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

David Anthony Williams, 31, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Rachel Ann McCall, 44, 22200 block of Yonkers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.


Bradly Allen Davidson, 18, 3300 block of Montclaire Circle, North Port. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Christian Collins Taylor, 26, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Christopher John Quinn, 62, 3200 block of Tuscon Road, North Port. Charge: possession of counterfeited license plates. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Shanna Renea Borovich, 41, 2100 block of Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.

Nicholas Martin Chesse, 38, 2100 block of Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Erin Elizabeth Trivane, 48, first block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: two counts of possession of drug equipment and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,500.

