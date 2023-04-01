The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
(Editor's note: Due to issues accessing arrest information on the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office website, addresses for inmates were not available over the weekend.)
• Michael Taylor Lewis, 40. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• William Rini, 38. Charge: driving while license revoked.
• Grey Jose Prosper, 38. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license.
• Cloud Haven White Luke, 23. Charge: out-of-county warrant.
• Michael John Carr, 62. Charge: battery.
• Nathan L. Virtue, 44. Charge: battery.
• Roberto Rivero Moreno, 51. Charge: out-of-county warrant.
• Adriane Janice Walsh, 39. Charge: battery.
• Preston Landez Sesler, 42. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control.
• Ronald E. Landry, 62. Charges: misdemeanor failure to appear and violation of pre-trial release condition.
• Kimberly Anne Luff, 61. Charge: DUI.
• Thomas Justin Trovato, 50. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater.
• Trevor Daniel Weedman, 28. Charge: out-of-county warrant.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jesus Chuy Aguilar, 45, 200 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charges: sex offender violation (provide false registration info); resist officer/obstruct without violence. Bond: $10,000.
• Daniel Joseph Bernstein, 43, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: out-of-county warrant (Monroe County). Bond: none.
• Joseph Thomas Carney, 22, 10 block of Inlets Boulevard, Nokomis. Charge: DUI; two counts of DUI unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $360.
• Scott Patrick Lavy, 59, 1600 block of Banyan Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jose Alfonso Gonzalez-Ochoa, 26, Lehigh Acres. Charge: out of state fugitive (St. Louis County, Missouri). Bond: none.
• Leia Suzanne Haney, 42, 1700 block of Madison Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Michael Milan Krstec, 56, 8000 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
• Jeremy Andrew Bousman, 45, 3500 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: indecent exposure. Bond: $1,500.
• Lea Simone Canty, 29, of Sarasota. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
• Sean B. Marek, 47, 1300 block of Andalusia Street, North Port. Charge: DUI with serious bodily injury to another. Bond: none.
• Theresa Elvira Patten, 48, 7800 block of Taplin Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
• Linval Phillips, 68, 1800 block of Bluebird Avenue, North Port. Charge: firing weapon in public or on private property. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Paul Anderson, 41, homeless, Arcadia. Charges: possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon; possession of drug equipment; possession of controlled substance without prescription; grand theft of motor vehicle; possession of weapon - short barreled gun, rifle, or machine gun. Bond: $18,500.
• Robert Harold Hampton, 37, 3600 block of Northeast Mickler Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Gary Wayne Mey, 55, Lehigh Acres. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Selvin Abel Ramirez-Aguilar, 19, 1400 block of SE Third Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery. Bond: $30,000.
• Bobby L. Harrelson Jr., 54, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Samuel Torres, 22, 1100 block of SE Third Ave, Arcadia. Charges: battery against first responder and resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.
• Margarito Santiz, 42, 1300 block of SE Granada Drive, Arcadia. Charges: DUI and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Savannah Valdez, 30, first block of West Walnut Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $120.
• Amanda Jane Marlin, 43, 800 block of North Mizelle Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and driving while license suspended. Bond: $240.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Jose Gilberto Santis-Lopez, 20, 1500 block of SE First Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $240.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon and Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.