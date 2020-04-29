The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

James Henry Ryan III, 44, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

Justin Nathen Lamka, 35, 17500 block of Terry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $1,000.

Daniel Brian Statetzny, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, false ID given to law enforcement officer, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by U.S. convicted felon, and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.

Jimmy Innocent, 36, 100 block of Allworthy St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Francois Joel Montinat, 39, of Pinellas Park. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: $10,000.

Ted Ludviko Jean, 19, of North Miami. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Jewel Renee Hayslett, 20, of Smyrna, Del. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Zackary Alan Lawton, 29, 3900 block of Hialeah Road, Venice. Charges: four counts of probation violation. Original charges: sale/manufacture/deliver heroin, sale/manufacture/deliver other schedule I and II, possession of controlled substance, use a two way communication device to commit a felony. Bond: none.

John Michael Doherty, 27, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of meth with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver, possession and or use of drug equipment, driving while license is suspended revocation status second subsequent offense. Bond: $8,500.

John Curtis Speicher, 24, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of meth with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver, possession and or use of drug equipment, driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: $8,120.

Chase Morgan Young, 35, 300 block of Flamingo Drive, Venice. Charge: administrative hold for other agency: Manatee County. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Dalton Connor Fiata, 22, 7700 block of Ferguson Ave., North Port. Charges: four counts of selling cocaine within 1000 ft. of specified area schedule II, three counts of using a two way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $24,500.

Tina Louise Fiata, 57, 7400 block of Maronie Blvd., North Port. Charges: selling cocaine within 1000 ft. of specified area schedule II, three counts of using a two way communication device to facilitate a felony, selling opium or derivative within 1000 ft. of specified area schedule I or II, selling opium or derivative within 1000 ft. of a place of worship. Bond: $52,000.

Juan Anibal Pabey Jr., 40, 6000 block of Merrill St., North Port. Charges: two counts of out of county warrants: Charlotte County: traffic in stolen property. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.

