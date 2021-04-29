The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

David Steven Weaver, Jr., 46, 30000 block of Pine Cone Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Anthony Christopher Tomaselli, 54, 400 block of Klispie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Richelle Sears, 29, 5500 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Carlos Rafael Morales, 28, 5500 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, failure to register a motor vehicle, and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Bond: $11,000.

Adam Douglas Sarrazin, 39, homeless of Port Richey. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,013.

Cody James Thomas, 25, 4100 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle without a prescription. Bond: $5,500.

Dave Henely Goodridge, Jr., 29, 3400 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Kenneth Wilson Finch, 50, 21900 block of Beverly Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $10,000.

Dustin Tyler Voyles, 34, 21000 block of Bersel Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: none.

Jamil John Mashie, 34, 18700 block of Klingler Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer, possession of heroine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, introduction of contraband into a detention facility, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Henry Lewis Kiner, 59, 800 block of Forrest Hill Lane N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.

Chen Teri, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of county ordinance, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Dorothy Joanne Vicknair, 32, 21900 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license revoked, habitual offender, and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Bond: none.

Joshua Harrington, 28, 100 block of Buckeye Ave. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of county ordinance. Bond: $500.

Kenneth John Coen, 49, 8300 block of Malcolm Ave., North Port. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $500.

Christopher Robert Janus, 48, 4800 block of Bolkley Ave., North Port. Charges: arrest on two underlying charges and two counts of failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $15,350.

Arturo Calixto Fontes De La Torre, 39, of Miami. Charges: arrest on 34 underlying charges and failure to appear. Bond: none.


Angel Morales Ortiz, 30, of Kissimmee. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $250.

Geovany Americo Garcia Leiva, 32, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Nicholas Gary Helman, 29, 1100 block of Seahorse Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a valid license and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Teddy Joel Marshall, 25, 10500 block of S.W. Park Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Victoria Caitlin Chierico, 22, 1400 block of Sheehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Christopher F. Greene, 39, 3700 block of Junction St., North Port. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none.

Mainor Noel Vigil-Alvarado, 39, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Clemente Garcia-Vasquez, 34, of Bradenton. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Robert Erwin Davidson, 34, 5400 block of Callaway Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Angel Jean Goins, 44, 2700 block of Wyola Ave., North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

Michael Shane Goldshot, 39, 4900 block of Rhapsody Ave., North Port. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $740.

Joseph James Hinkle, 32, 500 block of Mayview Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Juanita Jane Moyer, 46, 8400 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charges: violation of probation and two counts of contempt of court. Bond: none.

Brea Elizabeth Swanson, 26, 5600 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: contempt of court. Bond: none.

Steffan Lamar Johnson, 18, 2000 block of Roanoke Road, North Port. Charges: extortion and promote sexual performance by child. Bond: $7,500.

