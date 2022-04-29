The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Matthew James Stevens, 34, of Sarasota. Charges: aggravated assault against person aged 65 years or older and violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

• Reese Edward Andrews, 28, 45000 block of Farabee Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,000.

• Alyscia Jean Tyree, 31, 27200 block of Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.

• Alan Lee Hartman, 57, 100 block of Salem Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

• Daniel Alex Lisitsin, 35, 15500 block of Kites Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

• Peter Ruggeri, 60, 3400 block of Yukon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.

• Deserie L. DeSallendro Macaluso, 57, 500 block of Rose Apple Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

• Richard Rendon, 36, 11900 block of Gretchen Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

• Tiara Leigh Bory, 35, 1300 block of Papillon Street, North Port. Charge: burglary, theft by taking credit card, and grand theft. Bond: $17,500.

• June Rose, 47, 5300 block of Andris Court, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

• Charles Buster Loud, 38, 11300 block of Kimberly Avenue, Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Zahid Butt, 32, 4400 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: sending a written threat of bodily harm. Bond: none.


• Barbara Gosnell Weichbrodt, 80, 3800 block of Bad Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Natasha Colleen Cox, 50, 8700 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to obtain motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $2,120.

• Lindsay Kathryn Davis, 33, 200 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Joseph Michael Hennessy III, 41, 4500 block of Ancon Street, North Port. Charge: fraud. Bond: $1,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Robert Wesley Barwick, 55, 2700 block of SE Joshua Estates Road, Arcadia. Charges: felony failure to appear and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Jamie Leann McKinney, 42, 4600 block of Gillot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

• Joseph Cruz Reyes, 45, 1100 block of East Maple Street, Arcadia. Charge: failure to register change of phone number as a sexual offender. Bond: none.

• James Randolph Tuning, 44, 1600 block of NE Windypine Street, Arcadia. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.

• Joel Palafox, 28, 1600 block of SE Carnahan Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Darren Maurice Twiddy, 28, of Wauchula. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments