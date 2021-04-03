The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Tracy Celia Collini, 58, 5500 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on a person 65 years or older, battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT, and resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $15,000.
Nicholas Michael Torres, 32, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Derek Matthew Conrad, 47, 1500 block of SE West Farms Road, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $20,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jason Eugene Grant, 43, 2500 block of Beaver Terrace, North Port. Charges: drug trafficking, sale or delivery of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $30,000.
Christopher Jon O'Quinn, 32, Sarasota. Charges: misapplication of construction funds, unlicensed contractor and insurance fraud. Bond: $9,500.
Wendy Lee Thurman, 51, 8000 block of Herbison Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Olivia Cameron
