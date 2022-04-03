The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Todd Robert Larson, 43, of Rogers, MN. Charges: possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Kevin Allen Cross II, 22, of Riverview. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,500.
Adriana Sofia Monserrat, 25, 12300 block of Caravan Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Sean McHugh Baer, 41, 7500 block of Coco Plum, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Patricia Ann Diaz, 39, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. Bond: $6,500.
Trevor Allan Starr, 45, 21000 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief, manipulation of slot machine operation payoff, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
James Edward Kraus, 65, 22200 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Brandie Nicholle Anstett, 41, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $3,500.
James Lee Schult, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Bond: $10,000.
Charles Jackson III, 33, 21100 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Holly Ann Krizen, 38, 4200 block of Cockrell St., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: $10,500.
Maximiliano Agustine Cortez, 25, 8200 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant and driving while license revoked, habitual offender. Bond: none.
Oluwafummi-Jolene Adebayl, 23, 5600 block of Jessamine Ave., North Port. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. Bond: $11,500.
Clinton Louis Stockbarger, 44, of Bain Bridge, GA. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jose Antonio Colon, 61, 3600 block of S.W. Miller Drive, Arcadia. Charge: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.
Gerald Dean Foster, Jr., 43, 1500 block of N.W. Magnolia Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Calvin Rembert, 44, 2900 block of S.W. Sunflower Street, Nocatee. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.