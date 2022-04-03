The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Todd Robert Larson, 43, of Rogers, MN. Charges: possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Kevin Allen Cross II, 22, of Riverview. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,500.

Adriana Sofia Monserrat, 25, 12300 block of Caravan Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Sean McHugh Baer, 41, 7500 block of Coco Plum, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Patricia Ann Diaz, 39, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. Bond: $6,500.

Trevor Allan Starr, 45, 21000 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief, manipulation of slot machine operation payoff, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

James Edward Kraus, 65, 22200 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Brandie Nicholle Anstett, 41, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $3,500.

James Lee Schult, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Bond: $10,000.


Charles Jackson III, 33, 21100 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Holly Ann Krizen, 38, 4200 block of Cockrell St., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: $10,500.

Maximiliano Agustine Cortez, 25, 8200 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant and driving while license revoked, habitual offender. Bond: none.

Oluwafummi-Jolene Adebayl, 23, 5600 block of Jessamine Ave., North Port. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. Bond: $11,500.

Clinton Louis Stockbarger, 44, of Bain Bridge, GA. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jose Antonio Colon, 61, 3600 block of S.W. Miller Drive, Arcadia. Charge: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.

Gerald Dean Foster, Jr., 43, 1500 block of N.W. Magnolia Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Calvin Rembert, 44, 2900 block of S.W. Sunflower Street, Nocatee. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

