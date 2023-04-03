The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Editor’s note: Due to issues accessing arrest information on the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office website, addresses for inmates are not available.
• David Richard Mixen, 51. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and driving while license suspended.
• Lizandro Oseguera, 39. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license.
• James Frederick Simkins, 43. Charges: battery and tampering with a witness.
• Jason Michael Patrick, 45. Charges: threatening a law enforcement officer and disorderly intoxication.
• Larry Thermidor, 29. Charge: battery.
• Caleb James Grimm, 30. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
• Kelsey Rae Sagrillo, 30. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Hodges Jr., 31, 3100 block of Montclair Circle, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Andrew James Novy, 62, 100 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Robert Estell Branch, 38, of Bowling Green, Florida. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and retail theft. Bond: $620.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.