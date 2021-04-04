The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
John Wayne McCullough, 47, 1110 block of Groveland Ave., Venice. Charges: driving while license expired more than six months, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
Roger Antonio Pastrana, 40, of Stanford, KY. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Bradley James Zarski, 38, 46900 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
Jonathan Lee Grace, 47, 700 block of Pompano Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
Heather Ann Kennedy, 42, 23000 block of Elmira Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two underlying charges and failure to appear. Bond: none.
Jeremy Mathew Terry, 22, 1500 block of Buswell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500.
Jacquez Leonard Cokley, 22, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Bond: $20,000.
Adolfo Ramirez Don Juan, 70, of Norcross, GA. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Casey Vallego, 23, 4300 block of New St., Fort Myers. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Gilberto M. Martinez-Martinez, 55, of Eatonton, GA. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
Kayla Ninette Dagostino, 27, 100 block of S.W. 35th Place, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell; possession of other controlled substance with intent to sell; two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; possession or use of drug paraphernalia; and sell, deliver, possess a firearm with serial number removed. Bond: $25,000.
Kasi Brooke Anderson, 26, 11000 block of S.W. Crenshaw Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; possession or use of drug paraphernalia; and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $21,500.
Alfredo Contreras-Ferral, 49, 2300 block of S.W. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charge: false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Juvenal Hernandez, 41, address unknown of Arcadia. Charge: false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Tomas Class, 51, 4800 block of Crabapple Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Marley Rivers Gant, 18, 4400 block of S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jamie C. Hickman, 42, of N. River Road, North Port. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Theodore James Stahura, Jr., 31, 500 block of Cypress Ave., Venice. Charges: petty theft and trespassing on structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,620.
Alexander Thomas Swepston, 55, 30 block of Golfview Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Andy Byers, 29, of Zolfo Springs, FL. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Michael Alan Carey, 31, 1500 block of Persay Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: armed burglary of dwelling, structure or conveyance; grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000; and grand theft of a firearm. Bond: $20,000.
Casey Wendell Davis, 20, 6300 block of S.W. Marco Ave., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $50,000.
Julio Rafael Delmonte, 28, 2700 block of Rowena Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike, tampering in misdemeanor proceeding and violation of probation. Bond: $1,500.
Lester Anibar Franco-Gonzalez, 33, 4200 block of Scott Ave., Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Estaban Jairo Gomez, 32, 300 block of S.E. 4th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: simple assault on officer, firefighter, or EMT. Bond: $500.
Kenneth Larry West, Jr., 35, 1900 block of S.E. Hargrave Road, Arcadia. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, battery by touch or strike, criminal mischief with a $1,000 of damage or more and tampering in felony third degree proceeding. Bond: $11,000.
