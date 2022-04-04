The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

Justin Matthew Wilk, 28, 6500 block of Florida Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Jaime Rodriguez-Martinez, 34, first block of Park Place Estates, Arcadia. Charge: DUI with damage to property. Bond: $500.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Kevin George Ondecker, 56, 35700 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Jill Jennings, 61, 1300 block of Neopolitan Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.

Sarah Elizabeth Kaltreider, 33, 6200 Drucker Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked. Bond: none.

Taylor Robert Costilow, 36, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: none.

Isaac Jacob Borst, 36, 22200 block of Montrose Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of new or harmful legend drug without prescription. Bond: none.

Nicole Michelle Fisher, 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $5,000.

Thomas Edward Paige III, 35, 21500 block of Mallory Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $150,000.

David Michael Phillips, 57, Cobourg, Ontario. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.


Steffon Devontay Cates, 21, 1900 block of NW Windy Pine Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: carrying concealed unlicensed firearm. Bond: $2,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Logan Michael Daughtrey, 21, 700 block of East Oak Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

James Wright Johnson, 86, 14200 block of Tamiami Terrace, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Jesus Emmanuel Mendez, 21, 1600 block of Hempstead Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:

Tyquez Devon-J-Austin Finley, 20, 1100 block of SW Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation and child abuse without great harm. Bond: none.

Richard Mendez, 27, 5900 block of NW Pine Level, Arcadia. Charge: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Guillermo Alvarez Garcia Jr., 28, 2100 block of Clem's Dairy Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

