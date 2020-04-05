The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Russell Stephen George, 49, 200 block of Summerset Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery, violation of domestic violence injunction and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $10,000.
Ramanand Sugrim, 50, 1300 block of Arrow St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $3,500.
Jesse Lee Driggers, 44, 22300 block of La Guardia Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Basheba Rebecca Gonzalez, 33, 22300 block of Niagra Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
Kevin Lee Peterson, 37, 2500 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $210.
Shawn Prescott Schrody, 50, 100 block of Dartmouth St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
William Tracey McLean, 53, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jonathan Robert Rafn, 32, 700 block of Mirado Lane N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.
Timothy Lee Brucker, 31, 100 block of Washington Ave., Englewood. Charges: DUI, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of more than one driver's license, driver with non-current car insurance and possession of new drug without a prescription. Bond: $6,000.
Christopher Allen Platt, 36, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charges: false identification given to law enforcement officer and violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Bradley Joseph Bryan, 45, 2000 block of Padre Island Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
William Reed Watts, Jr., 32, 4200 block of Gorgas St., North Port. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
Nelson Narjen Reyes, 28, of Coral Springs. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Clemente Mendoza Garcia, 44, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike and aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability. Bond: $10,000.
Phillip Morris McBurney, 30, 1100 block of S.W. Golden Ave., Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence and two counts of writ of bodily attachment, non-criminal arrest. Bond: $4,300.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
