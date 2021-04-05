The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Julio Cesar Alvarado Duran, 40, of Tampa. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
Tara Ann Trager, 34, 27100 block of Cougar Place, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,500.
John Steven Brasher Jr., 43, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Thomas Foots III, 64, 3300 block of Port Charlotte Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT. Bond: $10,000.
Tiffany Wertenbach, 26, 22100 block of Voltair Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass in structure or conveyance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jennifer Lynn Cash, 42, 23000 block of Cezanne Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and harassing in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $6,000.
Marie Munsch Reed, 48, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle and driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $7,500.
Stephanie Dorvil, 35, 23100 block of Ruby Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $3,500.
Christopher Daniel Flanagan, 35, of Fort Myers. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $3,500.
Carole Ann Robinson, 59, 9200 block of Steubenville Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
Mark Steven Harris, 59, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,500.
Krystal Michelle Garcia, 41, 11700 block of SW Anne Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $8,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Robert Frederick White Jr., 61, 4500 block of Prime Terrace, North Port. Charge: warrant out of Charlotte County. Bond: none.
