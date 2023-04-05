The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Brisney Barragan Suarez, 36, of Kissimmee. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and failure to retain motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $240.
• Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 25, 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Jonathan Christopher Garrett, 32, 3900 block of San Pierto Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
• Erick R. Montoya, 42, first block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended and attaching license plate not assigned. Bond: $240.
• Martha Annette Powers, 54, of Sarasota. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jesse Todd Carandante, 33, 200 block of Riverview Avenue, Englewood. Charges: loitering or prowling and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $620.
• Joshua David Tellier, 37, first block of Mocha Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
• Ricardo Vega Bustamante, 47, 1300 block of Ronald Street, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• James Alan Murray, 40, 22200 block of Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and possession or display of cancelled or revoked driver's license. Bond: $620.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Terry Lavone Bing, 34, 400 block of South Dade Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $3,000.
• Daniel Mariano Jr., 24, of Wimauma. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and three counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: $6,620.
• Randel Adrian Osceola, 32, of Moore Haven. Charge: fleeing or eluding law enforcement while sirens activated. Bond: $1,500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• David Amanico Herrera, 27, 4500 block of NW Highland Street, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, and criminal mischief. Bond: $22,750.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
