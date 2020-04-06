The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Nickalus Joseph Besette, 23, 23200 block of McNamee Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and five counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Tanya Rachelle Desserrea Henson, 33, 300 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

Jordan Michael Foss, 33, 300 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Charges: nonresident driver’s license required, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Samantha Jean Rottman, 33, 800 block of Conreid Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of heroin with intent to sell, introduction of contraband into county detention facility and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Clint Tyler Walker, 27, of Arcadia. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by a convicted felon. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Alexis Hope Doerfeld, 22, 100 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Braydon Michael Mclellen, 20, 2900 block of Alcazar Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Nicholes Alan Rheinecker, 33, 6300 block of Freemont St., North Port. Charges: driving while license is suspended, DUI and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $740.

Mark Anthony Steiner, 23, 8600 block of S. Bumford Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

