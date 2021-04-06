The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Manuel Domingo Rafael, 40, 2300 block of Seward Drive, Sarasota. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Edward Charles Howarth, 57, 1400 block of Lullaby Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $7,000.

Joseph Skinner, 63, 9200 block of Steubenville Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.

Jennifer Regyne Christina Hyacinth, 29, of Cape Coral. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $15,019.

Luis Enrique Fernandez-Adriana, 44, 100 block of Baldwin Court SE, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.

Elysee Joseph, 41, 3400 block of Westlund Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.

Margaret Ann Schaufus, 42, 5200 block of Cannon Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.


Secundino Callejas Garcia, 49, of Belle Glade, Fla. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Dana Lynn Oppman, 30, 1600 block of Yellowpine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: reckless driving damage to property or person, and accident unattended vehicle or prop without leaving ID. Bond: $3,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Joseph Luxembourg Leocal, 62, 7600 block of W Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike and tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Nathan Timothy Bocker, 38, 2400 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

