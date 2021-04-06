The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Manuel Domingo Rafael, 40, 2300 block of Seward Drive, Sarasota. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Edward Charles Howarth, 57, 1400 block of Lullaby Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $7,000.
Joseph Skinner, 63, 9200 block of Steubenville Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
Jennifer Regyne Christina Hyacinth, 29, of Cape Coral. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $15,019.
Luis Enrique Fernandez-Adriana, 44, 100 block of Baldwin Court SE, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
Elysee Joseph, 41, 3400 block of Westlund Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Margaret Ann Schaufus, 42, 5200 block of Cannon Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
Secundino Callejas Garcia, 49, of Belle Glade, Fla. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Dana Lynn Oppman, 30, 1600 block of Yellowpine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: reckless driving damage to property or person, and accident unattended vehicle or prop without leaving ID. Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Joseph Luxembourg Leocal, 62, 7600 block of W Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike and tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Nathan Timothy Bocker, 38, 2400 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.