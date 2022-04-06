The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Douglas Vernon Hebrank, 53, of Venice. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.

• Jose Luis Aguilar, 40, of Tampa. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

• Mark Ferrarie, 61, 28300 block of Coco Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

• Robert C. Kelley, 60, 500 block of Port Benders Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Jamie Spry, 52, 200 block of West William Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of new or harmful legend drug without a prescription and driving while license suspended. Bond: $6,000.


• Andrew James Schramm, 31, 3500 block of Middletown Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Jennifer Renee Powers, 35, 500 block of Lowell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, fleeing or eluding law enforcement with wanton disregard, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

• Shelly Lynn Ricewick, 55, 2100 block of Willoughby Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: exploitation of elderly or disabled adult. Bond: $50,000.

• Jesse Michael Milen, 30, of Fort Myers. Charge: reckless driving. Bond: $1,000.

Compiled by Frank DiFiore

