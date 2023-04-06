The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Lora Jean Stevens, 62, 10300 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Allison Jean Jones, 26, 12400 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Julian Ventre, 19, 21200 block of Austin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• James William-Edward Hildreth, 48, 22000 block of Marshall Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• David Aurelio Martin Sr., 52, 23200 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of pre-trial release and misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Trevor Dean Spradlin, 20, of Ocala. Charge: lewd and lascivious battery. Bond: $50,000.
• Sebastian A. Daubner, 20, 6100 block of Roberta Drive, Englewood. Charges: burglary, trespassing, petit theft, battery, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $9,500.
• Garrett Dean Lowery, 29, of Ballground, Georgia. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Carlos Antonio Mendoza, 50, 1300 block of Second Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $750.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Glenn David Allen, 58, 7800 block of Taplin Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Mandy Lee Bermudez, 40, 7400 block of Ashtabula Street, Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
• Sergio P. Curvelo, 52, 4600 block of Zamita Avenue, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Jorge Gomez Cordovi, 28, 3300 block of Emerald Lane, North Port. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Kortney Anne Smallwood, 37, 6300 block of Beedla Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Ramon L. Cabrera, 35, 4800 block of 4800 block of Weatherton Street, North Port. Charges: three out-of-county warrants. Bond: $6,000.
• Erick R. Montoya, 42, first block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Vernon Kenneth Greene, 31, 1400 block of SE Maple Drive, Arcadia. Charges: battery, operating motor vehicle without valid license, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• April Marie Jenkins, 39, unknown block of Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery, and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Dale Edwin Osgood, 65, 1300 block of SW Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: sexual offender failure to re-register as required. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Benito Bolanos Abelino, 27, 300 block of 10th Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: larceny. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
