The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Angela Janeene Gabbard, 49, 15400 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Daniel Craig Williams, 52, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed during a state of emergency and larceny petty theft. Bond: none.
Christina Marie Shepard, 43, 4400 block of Oakley Street., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.