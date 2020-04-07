The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Angela Janeene Gabbard, 49, 15400 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Daniel Craig Williams, 52, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed during a state of emergency and larceny petty theft. Bond: none.

Christina Marie Shepard, 43, 4400 block of Oakley Street., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.

Compiled by Anne Easker

