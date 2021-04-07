The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jakeria Sanbrille Lashawn Murray, 25, of Winterhaven. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,000.
Charles David Freed, Jr., 41, of Rotonda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
James Paul Mace, Jr., 49, 500 block of Cooper Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Shanna Renea Borovich, 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Tianna Marie Myers-Dudoit, 36, 1200 block of Tift Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: attaching registration license plate not assigned, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,000.
Michael Sherwin Himme, 30, 18300 block of Ackerman Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Barry Burton Bean, 49, of North Port. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Fatmir Alija, 31, 8500 block of Trionfo Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: $5,000.
Barbara Jeanette Allen, 36, 1400 block of San Bernadito Street, North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, resisting an officer without violence, engaging in public assistance fraud of $200 or more and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Brent Michael Poulston, 30, 6000 block of Connie Avenue North, Lehigh Acres. Charge: petit theft of the first degree. Bond: $5,000.
Ronald Dean Brady, Jr., 38, 6500 block of Dulzura Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Matthew Dylan McKenzie, 27, of Dayton, Ohio. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Timothy Warren Carter, 56, 3600 block of South West 7th Place, Cape Coral. Charges: two counts of engaging in contracting business without certification, grand theft from a person 65 or older and grand theft of property. Bond: $15,000.
Stone River Meadows, 25, 2100 block of South West 8th Place, Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Joseph Scott Grillo, 36, 900 block of West Oak Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Haley Ruth Albert, 31, 4000 block of Alwood Street, North Port. Charges: false ID given to a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended or revoked, two counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Robert Adalbert Haga, 38, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of meth with intent to sell, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Michael Mark Anthony Moodie, 36, 6100 block of Corcoran Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Cody Joseph Pedro, 26, 2300 block of Buckskin Drive, Englewood. Charge: disposing of personal property under lien. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Olivia Cameron
