The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Shelley Lynn Mussone, 43, 3700 block of East Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $3,500.

John Thomas Dale, 58, 1400 block of Sheehan Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, battery, and tampering with a witness. Bond: none.

Victoria Marie Long, 29, 20000 block of Sancraft Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: carrying concealed unlicensed firearm or weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $27,500.

Cody Ray Arney, 29, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Dominic Nakai Spooner, 28, of Palmetto, Georgia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Trinity Marie Thornton, 20, of Mount Gilead, Ohio. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Felipe Aparicio Aguila, 42, of Lake Placid, Florida. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Deandra Nytrel Williams, 27, 1500 block of East Cypress Street, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery against pregnant victim. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Wayne Adam Chestna, 74, 200 block of El Prado Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to person or property of another. Bond: $1,000.

Christopher Scott Dorey, 52, 3600 block of Bonaire Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a synthetic narcotic with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.


Connor Owen Forbes, 19, 2200 block of Hopwood Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Oleg Albertovich Boyarkin, 69, 12200 block of Durango Avenue, North Port. Charges: petit theft, resisting operator in recovery of stolen property, and resisting arrest. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Montel Demarqus Jackson, 25, 300 block of Venetia Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.

James Wright Johnson, 86, 14200 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave upon owner's order. Bond: $500.

Joseph Frank Mendez, 54, 4400 block of Whispering Oaks Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater with person under 18 in vehicle, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,740.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Katelyn Brooke Peters, 27, 5200 block of Sandy Road, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking phenethylamines 10 grams or more, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, committing a felony with a weapon, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $60,000.

Randy Tristan-Noel Crosby, 36, 4900 block of SE Tomlin Drive, Arcadia. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Taylor Marie Bass, 26, 12700 block of SW Kingsway Circle, Arcadia. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.

Claudy Ferdinand, 34, first block of Davis Drive, La Belle. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

