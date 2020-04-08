The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Lindsay Woodward, 40, 8200 block of Memory Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Tina Martin, 51, 2200 block of Mark Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: none.

Sean David Bozich, 25, 15100 block of Buswell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.

Zachary Alexander Byers, 26, 21000 block of Cascade Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, and failure to have required endorsement on driver’s license. Bond: $5,500.

Thomas Schippert Bailey, 34, 3000 block of Pellam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

Tyler William Kirby, 19, 6000 block of Otis Road, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Christopher Lee Forbes, 23, 53400 block of Globe Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation and littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: none.

Stephanie Elaine Broyles, 39, 800 block of Michigan Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Tonya Ann Richardson, 38, 2000 block of Willow Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: none.

Mark Anthony Johnson, 39, 2100 block of Mauritania Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000, fraudulent use of credit cards two or fewer times less than $100, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Austin Michael Durrant, 22, 3600 block of Oasis Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery touch or strike. Bond: $500.

Cesar Marcello Bogado, 52, homeless of Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Manatee County: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Rex Wray Peters, 42, 2300 block of SW Gator Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: probation violation. (original charge: possession of cocaine). Bond: none.

Stephen Roche, 70, 300 block of Red Ash Circle, Englewood. Charges: driving while license is suspended habitual offender, DUI second offense, refusal to submit DUI test after license was suspended. Bond: $2,120.

Keith Jason Wright, 41, 200 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charges: resisting an officer with violence, petty larceny. Bond: $1,620.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Douglas Ray McLellen, 40, 2900 block of Alcazar Terrace, North Port. Charges: firing a missile into dwelling, vehicle, building, or aircraft, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill. Bond: $7,500.

Elizabeth Sanders, 31, 8600 block of Gaillard Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI damage to property or another person, refusal to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $1,000.

Yvette Grant, 37, 2500 block of Beaver Terrace, North Port. Charges: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: sale, delivery of controlled substance/possession of controlled substance, trafficking in illegal drugs/sale delivery of controlled substance/possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $42,500.

Shelly D Lindeborn, 55, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: battery touch or strike. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Deidre Michelle Galehouse, 33, 100 block of NE Clemson Road, Venice. Charge: trespassing: failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

