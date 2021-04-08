The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kevin Andre Relats, 33, first block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: DUI, DUI damage to property or person of another, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Yovani Francisco Mulgado, 39, 8200 block of Swiss Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Marlene A. Rosenberger, 53, 6600 block of Villa View, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended second offense. Bond: none.
Kenneth Raymond Campbell, 63, 23000 block of Roundtree Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Isaac Perez, 21, 1400 block of Kensington Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, marijuna possession not more than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,750.
Richard William Petersen, 54, 400 block of Palmetto Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Kyle Sweeney, 33, 400 block of Ferris Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Anthony Leonard Williams Jr., 32, 22000 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Cody James Thomas, 36, 8400 block of Portobelle Ave., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Raul Martinez Jr., 44, of Immokalee, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $590.50.
Frederick Neil Stephens, 32, homeless. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Matthew Paul Smith, 35, 7200 block of Belcrest Court, North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jared Tyler Tate, 28, 3600 block of Island Club Circle, North Port. Charge: petty theft first degree. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.