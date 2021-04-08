The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kevin Andre Relats, 33, first block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: DUI, DUI damage to property or person of another, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Yovani Francisco Mulgado, 39, 8200 block of Swiss Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Marlene A. Rosenberger, 53, 6600 block of Villa View, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended second offense. Bond: none.

Kenneth Raymond Campbell, 63, 23000 block of Roundtree Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Isaac Perez, 21, 1400 block of Kensington Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, marijuna possession not more than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,750.

Richard William Petersen, 54, 400 block of Palmetto Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Kyle Sweeney, 33, 400 block of Ferris Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.


Anthony Leonard Williams Jr., 32, 22000 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Cody James Thomas, 36, 8400 block of Portobelle Ave., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Raul Martinez Jr., 44, of Immokalee, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $590.50.

Frederick Neil Stephens, 32, homeless. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Matthew Paul Smith, 35, 7200 block of Belcrest Court, North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jared Tyler Tate, 28, 3600 block of Island Club Circle, North Port. Charge: petty theft first degree. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

