The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Marianne Karen McDaniels, 56, of Warner Robins, Georgia. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $5,000.
• James Leonard Midgett, 48, 4300 block of Alta Vista Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Christian Jaleilamaad Jones, 18, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: armed burglary, petty theft, and three counts of unarmed burglary. Bond: none.
• Matthew Cleveland Brooks, 39, 27500 block of Mitchell Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: trafficking fentanyl 4 grams or more, trafficking amphetamine more than 14 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Emory Dwayne Duggar, 45, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Roger Joseph Elliott, 68, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Adam Christian Cullimore, 36, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Robin Renee Robb, 41, 5200 block of Malmin Road, North Port. Charges: out-of-county warrant, unarmed burglary, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
• Steven Troy Adams, 54, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• James Roshan Conway, 48, 200 block of Uruguay Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Brian J. Perez Sanchez, 19, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: $10,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Fatmir Alija, 32, 8500 block of Trionfo Avenue, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jerrid Michael Broe, 32, unknown block of State Road 776, Englewood. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
• Noah Scott Michael, 23, 1100 block of Woodcrest Lane, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Anthony Rocco Torres, 36, 12200 block of Majorca Place, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• David John Gourley, 32, of Heyward, Wisconsin. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, resisting officer without violence, operating motorcycle without valid license, driving while license suspended, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,360.
• David Michael Kidd, 34, 5900 block of Talbrook Road, North Port. Charges: four counts of sexual assault and seven counts of lewd and lascivious behavior. Bond: none.
• David Enrique Serrano, 36, 3700 block of Giblin Drive, North Port. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, destroying evidence, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $5,120.
• Robert Gordon Sutherland II, 44, unknown address of North Port. Charges: trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine 14 grams or more, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle, and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
• David Victor Tsygankov, 24, 3200 block of Homewood Avenue, North Port. Charges: criminal mischief and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Gregory Joseph Williamson, 39, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Zachary Scott Davenport, 26, 3100 Aloe Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: armed burglary, grand theft of firearm, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.
• Nicole Elizabeth Williams, 27, 3400 block of Lucerne Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: armed burglary, grand theft of firearm, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Jonathan Perez, 18, 4400 block of SW Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: none.
• Timothy Sainsbury, 55, 12400 block of SW Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Charges: unarmed burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $9,500.
• Jose Valdez Jr., 37, first block of West Walnut Street, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
