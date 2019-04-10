The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

• Jason Eric Salvesen, 32, 40 block of Oakland Hills Court, Rotonda West. Charges: battery on person 65 years or older and battery. Bond: $10,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Nichole Danielle Briley, 37, 6000 block of Deming Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Hosea Harrison III, 35, 2400 block of Mistletoe Lane, North Port. Charges: battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT, obstruction and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.

• Robert Wayne Majors, 47, 5100 block Grobe St., North Port. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike and battery by touch or strike. Bond: $8,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Mark Louis Mosser, 32, 1000 block of Myrtle Ave., Venice. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin and Tom Harmening

Email: dsutphin@sun-herald.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments