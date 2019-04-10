The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Jason Eric Salvesen, 32, 40 block of Oakland Hills Court, Rotonda West. Charges: battery on person 65 years or older and battery. Bond: $10,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Nichole Danielle Briley, 37, 6000 block of Deming Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Hosea Harrison III, 35, 2400 block of Mistletoe Lane, North Port. Charges: battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT, obstruction and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.
• Robert Wayne Majors, 47, 5100 block Grobe St., North Port. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike and battery by touch or strike. Bond: $8,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Mark Louis Mosser, 32, 1000 block of Myrtle Ave., Venice. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.