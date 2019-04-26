The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Eric Thomas Eastman, 18, 24000 block of Madaca Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: sending a written threat to kill. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

Virginia Rae Reinhard, 56, 4000 block of Holin Lane, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Luis Enrique Munoz, 23, 7800 block of Sontag Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: $7,500.

Martin Bautista Cielo, 48, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Bruce Scott Schroeder, 38, 1300 block of Seagull Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

Douglas Lee Maupin, 44, 7000 block of Spinnaker Blvd., Englewood. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $3,500.

Kenneth Karl Purdin II, 30, 6400 block of Mayport St., Englewood. Charges: carrying concealed weapon unlicensed electric weapon or device, battery, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.

Peter Thomas Mickiewicz, 37, 200 block of Via Deluna, Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Robert James Miller, 31, 2500 block of Carmen St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, underlying charge, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear. Bond: $12,500.

Brandalynn Sue Andrews, 32, 6200 block of Golf Course Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

D’Anthony Mekelle Jackson, 27, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $2,000.

Jason Jon Morse, 44, 1400 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $17,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Melissa Jeanne Boyd, 44, 2200 block of Pinellas Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000.

Andrew Donald Donoway, 24, 1300 block of Abner St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Marlon Escort, 35, 8200 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charges: probation violation, marijuana possession, less than 20 grams. Bond: $2,500.

Christopher Fierros, 30, 3700 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, Manatee County. Bond: $4,000.

Ivan Shkrobut, 54, 6200 block of Raven Road, Venice. Charge: battery, commit felony battery with injuries. Bond: $1,500.

Marina Truelove, 30, 20000 block of Isabella Circle, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Cody Wendland, 31, 200 block of Venice East Boulevard, Venice. Charges: grand theft of automobile, driving while license suspended, possession and/or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Paul Holder, 53, 1600 block of Nora Lane, North Port. Charges: five counts of probation violation, burglary of occupied building. Bond: none.

Raul Samaroo, 32, 3300 block of Moravia Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of larceny, petty theft, first degree, less than $300. Bond: $1,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Ricky Naylor, 60, 200 block of Bailey Road, Venice. Charges: driving with expired license for more than six months, driving with license plate not attached to vehicle, knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: $360.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

