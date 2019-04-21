The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Javier Miranda Salazar, 22, of Tampa, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Lanaija Raymon Nesmith, 20, 300 block of Fitzhugh Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• John Anthony Porter, 33, 13300 block of Bucket Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking more than 28 grams but less than 150 kg of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamines, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $77,500.
• Jacquet Deleon Kaymore, 28, of Palatka, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
• Christopher James Ruff, 45, 10400 block of Greenway Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, DUI, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Joseph Scott Carter, 40, 22300 block of La Guardia Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.
• Tammy Lee Stankus, 44, 4800 block of Cromey Road, North Port. Charges: resisting officer without violence, two counts of violation of probation or community control, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, reckless driving first offense, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and failure to stop a vehicle as ordered by a law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
• Timothy Earl Lapointe, 50, 8400 block of Truman St., Englewood. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
• Demetrius Amos Donyell Golden, 42, of Valrico, Fla. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
• Rachel Colleen Kelly, 25, 1st block of Pinehurst Court, Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
• Justin Erik Larson, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
• Lois Jean Iannucci, 54, 4300 block of Gardner Dr., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Marvin Lee Owens, Jr., 40, 3600 block of Swanee Rd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two underlying charges and failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Tyler Rashod Middleton, 23, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: two underlying charges, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to appear, and violation of probation or community control. $9,000.
• Megan Elizabeth Kacica, 41, 700 block of Jarvis St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, and first degree larceny/petty theft of property $100 to under $300. Bond: $10,000.
• Gladys Margarita Herrera, 38, of Homestead, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $7,500.
• Gwenda Deloris Lynom, 55, of Fort Myers. Charge: first degree larceny/petty theft of property $100 to under $300. Bond: $2,500.
• David Shawn Hillsman, 32, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Quetine Ja-Koree Williams, 25, 9200 block of Kings Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $6,000.
• Robert Joseph Salkowski, 58, of Cape Coral. Charge: petty theft, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
— Compiled By Liz Hardaway
