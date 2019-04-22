The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Lanaija Raymon Nesmith, 20, 300 block of Fitzhugh Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Christopher Jay Cusker, 67, of Peace River Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $4,000.
• Robert Brian Massey, 24, 8400 block of Allen Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $18,500.
• Amy Nicole Baker, 48, 200 block of Garvin St., Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.
• Joseph Scott Carter, 40, 22300 block of La Guardia Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.
• John Anthony Porter, 33, 13300 block of Bucket Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, trafficking amphetamine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $77,500.
• Jacquet Deleon Kaymore, 28, of Palatka, FL. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $5,000.
• Tammy Lee Stankus, 44, 4800 block of Cromey Road, North Port. Charges: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer, resisting officer without violence, two counts of probation violation, reckless driving and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $16,000.
• Andres Palacio-Maldonado, 40, 2200 block of Snead Drive, Lehigh Acres. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.
• Mary Elizabeth Vasquez, 61, of Jay Em, WY. Charges: carrying concealed unlicensed electric weapon and petty theft. Bond: $4,500.
• Pedro Garcia Palacios, 26, 600 block of Glenn Ave., Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Michael Chase Jordan, 22, 15600 block of Sonoma Drive, Fort Myers. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
• Timothy Earl Lapointe, 50, 8400 block of Truman St., Englewood. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
• Christopher James Ruff, 45, 10400 block of Greenway Ave., Englewood. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Jackie Steve Palon, Jr., 54, 11200 block of SW Cedar Ave., Arcadia. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license and petty theft. Bond: $8,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Nicholas Andrew Maldonado, 30, 50 block of Dartmouth Road, Venice. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.
— Compliled by Daniel Sutphin
