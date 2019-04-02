The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Rebecca Lynn Callahan, 21, address withheld. Charges: resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence, disorderly intoxication, and two counts of battery on officer/firefighter/EMT. Bond: $17,500.
• Nicholas Matthew Bores, 25, 15500 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Richard Clay Ezekiel, 61, 7000 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none (supervised release).
• David Lynn Young, 53, of El Jobean. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Ina Rena Lomonica, 53, 3200 block of Port Charlotte Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Catherine Michelle Parrish, 19, of Langhorne, Penn. Charge: petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $1,000.
• Carlos Tejeda-Reyes, 25, 8200 block of Osprey Road, Englewood. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• John Walter Court, 28, of Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750.
• Ryan Matthew Lort, 26, 9300 block of Mandy St., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• John Tarasar, 57, 300 block of Cowry Road, Venice. Charge: damage to property, criminal mischief, more than $1,000. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Ryan Tramutola, 34, 12000 block of Firewheel Place, Venice. Charge: out of state fugitive, Buck County, Pa. Bond: none.
• Rubin Delagarza, 19, 4500 block of Flint Drive, North Port. Charges: resisting an officer, fleeing and eluding, trespassing on school grounds, reckless driving, failure to have motorcycle endorsement. Bond; $1,860.
• Sammie Pfalzgraf, 24, 6700 block of Dennison Avenue, North Port. Charges: probation violation, drug sale and/or manufacture. Bond: none.
• Lee Toomer, 55, 5000 block of Bullard Street, North Port. Charge; battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
• Sean Ware, 24, 200 block of Boundary Lane, Rotunda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
