The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Lilla Schlaga, 28, 1000 block of Roberta St., Venice. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.

John Gregory Conover, 57, 300 block of Capatola St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Joseph Nicholas Baiardi III, 49, 600 block of Fern Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief under $200 damage. Bond: $1,000.

Stefan Domique Sweet, 21, 1200 block of Dewhurst St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation, petty theft 1st degree property $100 to under $300 and resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: none.

Najee Rashad Bynum, 22, of Orlando. Charge: DUI. Bond: $4,000.

Caleb Ivan Alvarado, 19, 3400 block of Nekoosa St., North Port. Charges: petty theft 1st degree property $100 to under $300 and fraudulent refunds. Bond: none.

Scott Ryan Paradise, 18, 800 block of Michigan Ave., Englewood. Charges: tampering with a witness misdemeanor proceeding and battery. Bond: $7,500.

Stephanie Elizabeth Browning, 42, 7400 block of Rosemount Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.

David Reed Cozzens, 55, of Cranesville, Fla. Charges: DUI, DUI damage to property or person of another, and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $8,500.

Kay Karl Welch, 56, of Cape Coral. Charge: DUI 4th or subsequent offense and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $10,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Zachary Alexander Siewruk, 27, 3300 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $15,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Andrea Brown, 38, 800 block of Larrimore Avenue, North Port. Charges: probation violation, petit theft, second degree, third offense. Bond: $500.

Phillip Burke, 35, 4600 block of Bayano Street, North Port. Charge: drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $25.

Michael Pearcy, 36, 2300 block of Conway Boulevard, North Port. Charges: contempt of court, carrying a concealed weapon. Bond: $2,500.

Tavarious Smith, 23, 1900 block of Waltrip Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a weapon by a convicted Florida felon. Bond: $10,000.

Devin Miller, 22, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation, robbery with a non-deadly weapon. Bond: None.

Heather Keip, 31, 1100 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: grand theft, third degree. Bond: $1,500.

Chase Messner, 23, 3100 block of Indra Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of DUI. Bond: $620.

David Rufino, 26, 1000 block of Roberta Street, Venice. Charge: child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: None.

Jason Ward, 37, 800 block of Horizon Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court, nonpayment of child support. Bond: $638.

Roberta Young, 56, 400 block of East Langsner Street, Englewood. Charge: moving traffic violation, knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Chase Petersen, 20, 1500 block of Craleigh Street, North Port. Charges: contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of narcotics equipment. Bond: $20,000.

Iron Gray, 33, 3800 block of Winer Road, North Port. Charge: moving traffic violation, driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

Nicholas Maldonado, 30, 50 block of Dartmouth Road, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession, less than 20 grams, drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $1,000.

Robert McKenzie, 27, 100 block of Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charge: moving traffic violation, driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.

Bien Aime Whitfield, 26, 3000 block of Wyola Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

