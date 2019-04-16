The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Emily Marie Casey, 19, 70 block of Boundry Blvd., Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Keshaun Michael Williams, 20, 70 block of Boundry Blvd., Rotonda West. Charge: aggravated battery offender knew victim pregnant. Bond: $7,500.

Roger Leon Swore, 47, 500 block of East Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to have required endorsement on driver’s license. Bond: $4,000.

Maria Lynn Wood, 57, 6000 block of Quince St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.

Noe James Flores, 44, 1600 block of Narranja St., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

Donald Lewis St. James, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

Dawn-Ta Camille Alexander, 37, 22300 block of Elmira Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $15,000.

Major Franklin Evans Jr., 43, 1100 block of Desmond St., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, failure to appear, and two underlying charges. Bond: $17,000.

Michael Joseph Carter Jr., 42, 1000 block of Archer St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Lowell James Bailey, 43, of Pinellas Park. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

Jordan Michael Cook, 21, of Naples. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Erasmo Joseph Sosa, 21, of Hialeah, Fla. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Arianna Sylvia Torres, 25, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Briann Lee Callison, 39, of Coden, Ala. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Rodney Lee Hunter IV, 21, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Tony Michael Brooks, 56, 700 block of Crestview Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Ashley Dear, 31, 6300 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use, two counts of contempt of court. Bond: none.

Joseph Loori, 36, 4500 block of Alligator Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation, resisting an officer without violence, battery on a police officer. Bond: none.

Skydra Lynn, 19, 4300 block of Scottish Terrace, North Port. Charges: petit theft, hold for Charlotte County. Bond: none.

Crystal Quellette, 19, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charges: marijuana possession, more than 20 grams, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.

Natalie Shkraba, 18, 8200 block of Chesebora Avenue, North Port. Charges: marijuana possession, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.

Ethan Waters, 19, 400 block of Eider Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Nicholas Mucci, 29, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charges: larceny, petty theft, second-degree, second theft. Bond: $500.

Jeffrey Danke, 59, 3800 block of Pen Star Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

