The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Amelia Katherine Gonzalez, 34, of Vineland, NJ. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Nanji Amilicar Ware, 44, 500 block of Ida Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $11,000.
• Eric James Soto, 34, 23000 block of Central Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
• Tabitha Shanelle Irene Bass, 34, 3500 block of Adeline St., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.
• Michelle Shikara Archangel, 41, 23400 block of Charleston Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• John C. Apodaca, 46, 21200 block of Coachman Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: $5,000.
• Dustin Bailey Lindsay, 21, 2000 block of Lake View Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, battery by intentional touch or strike, petty theft, violation of pretrial release, failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: $16,000.
• Mary Sheila Major, 74, 1200 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $14,000.
• Fernando Canseco Luna, 32, 5300 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Callum Benjamin Phillips, 51, 1900 block of Como St., Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,000.
• Robert James Walker, 61, 4700 block of Glordona Ave., North Port. Charges: driving with an expired license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,000.
• Benito Rocha, 59, of Key West, FL. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.
• Stanley Lawrence Hendrzak, Jr., 41, 11900 block of SW Lake George Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Andrew Joseph Abarca, 29, 230 block of W. Temple Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,200.
• Skyler E. Fisher, 24, 1400 block of Falls of Venice, Venice. Charges: possession of marijuana. Bond: $5,000.
• Ilya Gore, 40, 20000 block of Lagenti Circle, Venice. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and possession of burglary tools with the intent to use. Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Raynel Louis Ervan, 59, 2400 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,200.
• Gerardo Hernandez-Moreno, 36, 6300 block of S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,400.
• Valeriy Leonidovich Klychkov, 26, 4000 block of Town Terrace, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $25,000.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
