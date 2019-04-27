Four people were arrested Thursday after a search warrant was executed at a Port Charlotte residence on the 100 block of Appian Street, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.
Methamephtamine, fentanyl, marijuana and other drugs were located in the home, according to a press release.
The suspects arrested are listed below with their charges:
Christina Marie Snow, 40, 2900 block of Crane Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Melissa Dawn Arthur, 43, of Arcadia. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine, possession of fentanyl and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Anthony Thomas Bertucci, 50, 100 block of Appian St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $8,500.
Michelle Lee Spittler, 45, 100 block of Appian St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Carmen Marla Simone Smith, 35, of Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Ryan Michael Boley, 43, 400 block of Solona Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Allison Nicole Valenti, 24, 15500 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
Brian Daniel Birk, 33, 25400 block of Rupert Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $25,000.
Albert John Pagnotta Jr., 41, 300 block of La Playa Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Ernesto Jose Lopez, 31, 20300 block of Lorenzo Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
John Curtis Speicher, 23, 400 block of Crystal Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,500.
Angel Bobby Robles Jr., 45, 19300 block of Lauzon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $690.
Jasmine Marie Halas, 24, of Orlando. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Tiffany Nicole Gross, 24, of Naples. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
Mary Isabella Nason, 80, of LaBelle. Charge: trespassing occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,000.
Jason Jon Morse, 44, 1400 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $17,500.
George Williams Reeves, 26, of Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Nicole Renee Orcutt, 43, 300 block of Capatola St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Kevin Levi Owens, 26, 6800 block of Ketona Road, North Port. Charges: refusal to submit to testing and DUI alcohol or drugs third violation within 10 years. Bond: $8,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Brenda Jame Bode, 54, 1300 block of Karin Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Evans Bissainthe, 39, of Middle Island, N.Y. Charge: driving while license suspended second offense. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ascenio Caballero, 34, 300 block of Calle Liana, Englewood. Charges: contempt of court, violation of protective domestic violence injunction. Bond: None.
James Tucker, 37, 3800 block of Lorton Ave., North Port. Charges: probation violation, heroin sale and felon in possession of firearm. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kathryn Presley, 30, Newark, Delaware. Charge: domestic battery. Bond; None.
Douglas Craig, 38, 300 block of N. Elm St., Englewood. Charge: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $1,500.
Carey Jacobson, 21, 2500 block of Shady Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: None.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michele Montgomery, 38, 4900 block of Escalante Drive, North Port. Charges: probation violation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and/or use of drug equipment. Bond: None.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Anthony Pajer, 34, 1400 block of Pine St., Englewood. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,120.
— ^pCompiled by Anne Easker
and Tom Harminger^p
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.