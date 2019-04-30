The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Shelia Renee Bevelacqua, 49, address withheld. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $9,000.
Richard Allen Albritton, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,500.
Timothy Joseph Roberge, 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, loitering or prowling, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Angel Anthony Rivera, 43, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and battery. Bond: $31,500.
Heidi Marie Creamer, 52, 3400 block of Maple Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery second or subsequent offense and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $13,500.
Kevin Russell Caldwell, 53, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.
Alicia Diane Berrios, 51, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: retail theft $300 or more alone or coordinates with others, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, violation of probation, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Nina Nicole Evangelista, 31, 3600 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of battery on officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting an officer with violence, battery, and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $12,000.
William Preston Tice Jr., 31, 21400 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: breach of peace disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence, corruption by threat against public servant, and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $31,500.
Alejandro Ortiz-Sierra, 38, of Palmetto, Fla. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,500.
Ricky Junior Barbosa, 25, 2600 block of Pronto Lane, North Port. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.
Erika Alejandra Joya, 26, of Clewiston. Charge: battery. Bond: $6,500.
Michael Paul Wierzbicki, 71, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500.
Lorraine Mildred Lundblad, 50, address withheld. Charges: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, breach of peace disorderly intoxication, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $9,500.
Oleg Timofeevich Dolbun, 28, 3600 block of Bath Lane, North Port. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $9,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Frank Wayne Mann, 34, of Cape Coral. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and out of county warrant. Bond: $6,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Debra Kenny, 62, 2500 block of Carmine Street, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Ryan Gajewski, 20, 8100 block of Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Charges: marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams, two counts of possession of new legend drug without a prescription, violation of open container law. Bond; $860.
Beverly Spencer, 35, 400 block of Armada Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court, possession of controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended, third conviction. Bond: $30,000.
Sean Gossett, 27, 2400 block of Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: probation violation, giving false information to a pawnbroker, trafficking in stolen property. Bond: None.
Montel Jackson, 22, 1000 block of Chamberlin Boulevard, North Port. Charges: probation violation, procurement for prostitution. Bond: None.
Erika Plumley, 28, 1100 Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: Widman Act probation, larceny, third offense. Bond: None.
Judy Tolhurst, 46, 400 block of Nokomis Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Chad Wickersham, 31, 1300 block of Cypress Avenue, Venice. Charges: two counts of larceny, grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Shawna Sheckells, 31, 200 block of Manheim Street, North Port. Charges: probation violation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
James Clark, III, 39, 6300 block of Mataro Court, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
James Collins, 80, 2300 block of Amnesty Drive, North Port. Charge: hit and run, leaving a crash involving injuries. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
