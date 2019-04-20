The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Diana Lynn Hirst, 31, 2900 block of Magdalina Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.

• Michael Markovich, 35, 2500 block of Carmen St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and three underlying charges. Bond: none.

• Michael Patrick Cagliostro, 47, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $310.

• Jose Zavala, 24, 21500 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Jennifer Marie Millett-McCabe, 30, of Orange City, Fla. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Gary Justin Ray Kilgore, 40, 4100 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Nathan Bocker, 36, 1000 block of Sunrise Road, Venice. Charge: larceny, petit theft, second-degree, third offense. Bond: $1,500.

• Mark Hurley, 43, 900 block Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charges: disorderly conduct, brawling, fighting, corrupting public moral decency. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Edwin Cieply, 67, 1600 block of Seaport Street, North Port. Charge: battery on a person 65 years of age or older (domestic). Bond: None.

The Venice Police department reported the following arrest:

• Charles Whittaker, 79, 700 block of Industrial Road, Venice. Charge: hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property. Fine: $120.

— Compiled by Anne Easker

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments