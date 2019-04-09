The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Antiel Casseus, 40, of Tampa. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

• Victorino Modesto De Leon Gomez, 36, 3200 block of Santa Barbara Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

• Christian Tyler Hilliard, 20, 3000 block of Amanda St., Punta Gorda. Charge: lewd and lascivious battery victim 12 to 16 years of age. Bond: none.

• Daven Lee Mayall, 35, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: battery and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.

• Osmani Sanchez, 46, 1000 block of Presque Isle Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.

• Duane Roderick Lynch, 36, 1300 block of Stamford St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting or throwing into vehicle or dwelling, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Kimberly Dawn Davis, 52, 200 block of Wonder Win St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $270.

• Richard Wayne Cohee, 48, 3500 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation and driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: none.

• Larry Allen Moody, 57, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $15,000.

• Juan Anibal Pabey, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: larceny petty theft second-degree, first offense, resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft, false ID given to law enforcement officer, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Jason Tyler Mersereau, 23, of Naples. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Kimberly Lane Miller, 53, of Morgantown, Ky. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Donald Edwin Lennox Jr., 59, of Goodrich, Mich. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $5,000.

• Jamie Jernell Taylor, 38, of Gainesville. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Isael Velasco Lopez, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $3,000.

• Jerry Robert Miller, 53, 8300 block of Roosevelt St., Englewood. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle, attaching a registration license plate not assigned, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,500.

• Caryn Michelle Bregenser, 48, 800 block of East Seventh St., Englewood. Charges: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

• Freto Anivin, 36, of Coral Springs, Fla. Charges: out-of-county warrant, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Erik Michael Sundstrom, 34, of Cocoa, Fla. Charge: grand theft more than $5,000 less than $10,000. Bond: $5,000.

• Justin Dwayne Yost, 40, of Cocoa, Fla. Charge: grand theft more than $5,000 less than $10,000. Bond: $5,000.

• Nathan Jon Cote, 20, of Bedford, N.H. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.

• Karley Kathleen Wells, 23, 8100 block of Gancedo Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $20,000.

• Jeffrey Loren Jackson, 52, 800 block of East Seventh St., Englewood. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $10,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests;

• Kelly Lima, 31, 300 block of Seagrape Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Shane Richards, 40, 14000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: probation violation and burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: None.

• Aarin Merwine, 26, 300 block of South Broknell Road, Venice. Charges: five counts of torturing or inflicting pain on animals, assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $126,000.

• Jackson Thomas, 27, 400 block of Duke Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.

• Mark Edwards, 43, 1100 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery, touch or strike. Bond: None.

• Zachary Smith, 25, 3500 block of Richardson Street, North Port. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.

• David Smith, 55, 5300 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation, DUI. Bond: None.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Craig Courtney Jr. 18, 4400 block of Cazes Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery, causing bodily harm. Bond: $500.

• Ariaunna Morgan, 22, 3200 block of Garcia Street, North Port. Charges: marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams; use by one under 18 years old, sell of manufacture controlled substance, drug equipment delivered to minor. Bond: $9,500.

• Cassandra Schurich, 34, 4200 block of Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charges: contempt of court. Larceny, less than $5,000. Bond: $20,000.

• Laura Gonzalez, 30, 2600 block of Dongola Street, North Port. Charges: battery, second or subsequent offense, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $52,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:  

• Derek Wigginton, 30, 1600 block of Lancashire Drive, Venice. Charges: dangerous drugs, unlawful distribution of nitrous oxide, drug equipment, possession and/or use, failure to remain at crash investigation involving bodily injury. Bond: $9,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jacqueline Francis, 53, 300 block of West Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.

- Compiled by Tom Harmening and Anne Easker

