The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Antiel Casseus, 40, of Tampa. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Victorino Modesto De Leon Gomez, 36, 3200 block of Santa Barbara Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• Christian Tyler Hilliard, 20, 3000 block of Amanda St., Punta Gorda. Charge: lewd and lascivious battery victim 12 to 16 years of age. Bond: none.
• Daven Lee Mayall, 35, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: battery and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.
• Osmani Sanchez, 46, 1000 block of Presque Isle Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
• Duane Roderick Lynch, 36, 1300 block of Stamford St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting or throwing into vehicle or dwelling, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Kimberly Dawn Davis, 52, 200 block of Wonder Win St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $270.
• Richard Wayne Cohee, 48, 3500 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation and driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: none.
• Larry Allen Moody, 57, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $15,000.
• Juan Anibal Pabey, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: larceny petty theft second-degree, first offense, resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft, false ID given to law enforcement officer, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Jason Tyler Mersereau, 23, of Naples. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Kimberly Lane Miller, 53, of Morgantown, Ky. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Donald Edwin Lennox Jr., 59, of Goodrich, Mich. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $5,000.
• Jamie Jernell Taylor, 38, of Gainesville. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Isael Velasco Lopez, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $3,000.
• Jerry Robert Miller, 53, 8300 block of Roosevelt St., Englewood. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle, attaching a registration license plate not assigned, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,500.
• Caryn Michelle Bregenser, 48, 800 block of East Seventh St., Englewood. Charges: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Freto Anivin, 36, of Coral Springs, Fla. Charges: out-of-county warrant, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Erik Michael Sundstrom, 34, of Cocoa, Fla. Charge: grand theft more than $5,000 less than $10,000. Bond: $5,000.
• Justin Dwayne Yost, 40, of Cocoa, Fla. Charge: grand theft more than $5,000 less than $10,000. Bond: $5,000.
• Nathan Jon Cote, 20, of Bedford, N.H. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Karley Kathleen Wells, 23, 8100 block of Gancedo Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $20,000.
• Jeffrey Loren Jackson, 52, 800 block of East Seventh St., Englewood. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $10,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests;
• Kelly Lima, 31, 300 block of Seagrape Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Shane Richards, 40, 14000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: probation violation and burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: None.
• Aarin Merwine, 26, 300 block of South Broknell Road, Venice. Charges: five counts of torturing or inflicting pain on animals, assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $126,000.
• Jackson Thomas, 27, 400 block of Duke Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.
• Mark Edwards, 43, 1100 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery, touch or strike. Bond: None.
• Zachary Smith, 25, 3500 block of Richardson Street, North Port. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.
• David Smith, 55, 5300 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation, DUI. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Craig Courtney Jr. 18, 4400 block of Cazes Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery, causing bodily harm. Bond: $500.
• Ariaunna Morgan, 22, 3200 block of Garcia Street, North Port. Charges: marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams; use by one under 18 years old, sell of manufacture controlled substance, drug equipment delivered to minor. Bond: $9,500.
• Cassandra Schurich, 34, 4200 block of Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charges: contempt of court. Larceny, less than $5,000. Bond: $20,000.
• Laura Gonzalez, 30, 2600 block of Dongola Street, North Port. Charges: battery, second or subsequent offense, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $52,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Derek Wigginton, 30, 1600 block of Lancashire Drive, Venice. Charges: dangerous drugs, unlawful distribution of nitrous oxide, drug equipment, possession and/or use, failure to remain at crash investigation involving bodily injury. Bond: $9,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jacqueline Francis, 53, 300 block of West Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
- Compiled by Tom Harmening and Anne Easker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.