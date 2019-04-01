The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Bernard Charles Neff III, 66, 12500 block Pannikin Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.

• Jason Lee Cole, 42, 25500 block of Tevesine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.

• Dominic Patrick Mucci, 56, 1100 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $5,500.

• Jordan Dwight Johnston, 25, 2400 block of Pelham Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

• Marshall Clayton Keith, 37, 13300 block of Carter Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

• Bruce Allard Kane, 58, 2300 block of Pappas Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly conduct. Bond: $2,000.

• Vitaliy Kolesnik, 31, of Orlando. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

• Alans Dionicio Serbellon Pena, 33, 1000 block of Evans Blvd., Lehigh Acres. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

• Nelson Conardo Lopez, 39, 5000 block of Lee St., Lehigh Acres. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.

• Jose Pascual Diego, 27, 300 block of Miramar Road, Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $1,000.

• Aubrey Eugene Blackstock, 22, 11800 block of Vanloon Ave., Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.

• Dean Ben-Chitrit, 24, of Cooper City, FL. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Kendall Alicia P. Hernandez, 20, 2400 block of Ivanhoe St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Ryan John Tramutola, 34, 12100 block of Firewheel Place, Venice. Charge: out of state warrant. Bond: none.

− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

