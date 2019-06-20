The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Harvey Bounds III, 54, 60 block of Pinehurst Place, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Brian Keith Wolf, 50, 2700 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Jessica Lynn Patterson, 37, 1400 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Cynthia Lee Green, 61, 2300 block of Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Turia Lynne Hendrickson, 44, 27100 block of Monroe St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Joshua Phillip Browning, 32, 6100 block of Rumford St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
Veronica Leigh Kleinz, 21, 11300 block of 5th Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,000.
Michael Blaine Maupin, 37, 21000 block of Denise Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Fernando Calixto Canseco Luna, 32, 5300 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Richelle Laine Christine Sears, 27, 22400 block of Lewiston Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Diana Lee Maldonado Perez, 32, 18400 block of Van Nuys Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possess received obtained stolen credit debit card and fraudulent use of credit cards 2 or more times $100 or more. Bond: $10,000.
Graft Logan Hobart, 26, 2100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
Clarence William Jans, 58, 3600 block of Dunreath Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Amanda Kaye Parks, 27, homeless of North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Denry Saul Orellana Marroquin, 40, of Lake Worth. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Paul Gordon Fredette, 54, of Arcadia. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $14,000.
Jorge Luis Lugo Castro, 26, of Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Jason John Bazinet, 34, 8000 block of Hillman Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Paul Hartt Jr., 33, 4400 block of Parmalee St., Port Charlotte. Charge: two of county warrants. Bond: $1,000.
Guillermo Meyzen, 44, 5400 block of Simark St., North Port. Charge: out of county warrants. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kevin Dobson, 66, 7400 block of South Seagrape Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,000.
Gretchen Donna Skiba, 69, 600 block of Hartford Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Alec Cameron Bannan-Matos, 24, 100 block of McCall Meadows Drive, Englewood. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, sale of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and delivery of cocaine. Bond: $52,500.
Tyshanna Sheniece Douglas, 21, 400 block of Armada Road, Venice. Charge: hold for Department of Corrections for violation of probation (original charge: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000). Bond: none.
Kelly Ann Smith, 39, 22400 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: petty theft, first offense and resisting an officer in recovery of stolen property) Bond: $5,000.
Elizabeth Anne Zimmerman, 38, 100 block of West Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Rachel Elizabeth May August, 34, 300 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: $7,500.
Glenn Harry Hoffner Jr., 25, 1100 block of South Nackman Road, North Port. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for fraudulent use of credit card and petty theft. Bond: none.
David John Metz, 52, 18300 block of Troon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: contempt of court (original charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; driving while license suspended, second conviction; violation of financial responsibility law and misrepresentation of insurance). Bond: $6,000.
James Robert Reyner Jr., 25, 2800 block of Verde Terrace, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Denise Lynn Vastola, 45, 1000 block of Harbor Town Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: battery on an officer or firefighter). Bond: none.
Jonathan Edward Wottle, 29, 1700 block of Claw Court, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
Danny Limongelli, 53, 8600 block of Culebra Avenue, North Port. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance. Bond: $1,500.
Devon Larai Morgan, 27, 4000 block of Scotch Terrace, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, first offense and violation of probation (original charges: armed trespass and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.
Michael Anthony Sweeney, 30, 700 block of Texas Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of municipal ordinance — curbside drinking. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
James Manuel Lehan, 37, 3400 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: aggravated battery on a pregnant woman). Bond: none.
Melanie Lynn Richard, 46, 3700 block of Oconto Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $620.
Nichole Danielle Briley, 37, 6000 block of Deming Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia). Bond: $17,000.
Christopher Browell Kay, 35, 2400 block of Bendixen Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation (original charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of petty theft). Bond: none.
Kelli Rene Menzer, 28, 5200 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond: $120.
Roy Perez, 43, 200 block of South Maple Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, violation of financial responsibility law and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,740.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
John Michael Doherty, 26, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Sharon Tracy Troyer, 58, 700 block of Frances Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia) Bond: $2,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
