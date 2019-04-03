The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Benjamin Miller, 36, 600 block of Ennis Terrace NW., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Jeffrey Desrivieres, 34, 23400 block of Junction Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: $7,500.
• Joel Birgil Maki, 27, 1500 block of Harbor Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $12,000.
• Jezebel Rose Mapes, 17, 1700 block of Morning Dove Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (released to parent/guardian).
• Michael Edward Pine Jr., 35, of Cape Coral. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $17,000.
• De Angelis Marquest Rivers, 22, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Nicole Elizabeth Williams, 24, 3400 block of Lucerne Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Taras Mamiy Chubenko, 47, address withheld. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Amanda Alvord, 29, 2400 block of South Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
• James Robert Tucker Jr., 37, 3800 block of Lorton Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Clayton Masumi Waidelich, 29, 3300 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: driving without license revoked (habitual offender), fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Lenworth Esscorffrey Bartley Jr., 33, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $337.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Gena Bettis, 46, 200 block of Pompano Lane, Venice. Charge: probation violation, simple battery. Bond: none.
• David Crowe, 29, 900 block of Linden Road, Venice. Charge: larceny, petit theft, second degree, third offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Ilya Fenin, 32, 500 block of Carmel Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation, possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Jason McClaskey, 38, 600 block of Harvey Street, Englewood. Charge: probation violation, trespassing. Bond: none.
• Robert Haga, 36, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, revoked for a habitual traffic offender. Bond: none.
• Martin Maroszek, 60, 1200 block of Paradise Way, Venice. Charges: probation violation, grand theft. Bond: none.
• Keith Wright, 40, 200 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: criminal mischief, damage to property, $1,000 or more. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Gregory Wolochuk, 37, 3300 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
• Colleen Taylor, 38, 3600 block of Laslo Avenue, North Port. Charge: drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $500.
• Austyn Arbuckle, 22, 4100 block of Union Lane, North Port. Charge; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
