The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Sean Robert Solesbee, 34, of St. Petersburg. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Pedro Antonio Bravo, 42, of Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Bryan Gene Miller, 47, 200 block of West Williams St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $805.
• Timothy Shaine Montgomery Jr., 37, 5200 block of Chandler Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $870.
• Raymond Dale Green, 46, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,500.
• Lisa Marie Demattia, 56, 400 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Erik Travis Anderson, 36, 18500 block of Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $493.
• Sean Blaise Staples, 18, 9400 block of Little Rock St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
• David Michael Van Us, 34, 1000 block of South McDuff St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Morgan Leigh Busler, 18, 1300 block of Ronald St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
• Hunter Troy Feustel, 25, of Fruitland Park, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Devon Shelby Jacobs, 25, 10300 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
• Eric Todd Herrmann Jr., 32, 500 block of East Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Randy Robert Lossa Jr., 39, 15300 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, larceny petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: none.
• Washington Keola Miner, 62, of Lorton, Virg. Charge: larceny petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $1,000.
• Sandra Lee Santiago, 57, 2100 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (supervised release).
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Chi Wai Hon, 64, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. bond: $3,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Matthew Brandon Martin, 33, 8524 block of Trionfo Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $25,000.
• Jonathan Nieves, 36, 3464 block of Junction Street, North Port. Charge: hold for Manatee County for contempt of court (original charge: nonpayment). Bond: $620.
• Angel Marie Rocco, 34, 180 West Cowles Street, Englewood. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for failure to appear (original charge: animal cruelty and animal abandonment). Bond: $7,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
