The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
John Michelle Worlow, 31, 90 block of Columbia Road, Venice. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Ryan Craig Snyder, 20, 70 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts battery. Bond: $23,000.
Gabrielle Kate Goyette, 20, 15400 block of Olive Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Corey Lee Kelly, 44, 16500 block of Cape Horn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
James Stephen McGlone Jr., 34, 20300 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and four underlying charges. Bond: none.
Charles Patrick Jean, 18, 1100 block of Yorkshire St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
Roy Franklin Mizell, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
Charles Havilah Yonaka, 77, 800 block of Kenwood Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $3,000.
Joseph Edward Nicolosi, 41, 12100 block of Chamberlain Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
Dustin Richard Rogers, 32, 21500 block of Kenyon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Nicole Elizabeth Harmon, 20, 3300 block of Mayflower Terrace, North Port. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
Patrick Alan Judy, 50, 2500 block of South San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: $2,500.
Paul Robert Marshall, 44, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI. Bond: $10,000.
Scott Mitchell Ligocki, 58, 6300 block of Hera St., Englewood. Charges: criminal mischief under $200 damage and trespassing occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $3,500.
Tina Kay Hanlon, 51, 5000 block of Nuremberg Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $6,000.
Charles Junior Jenkins, 44, 2200 block of Bremen Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Todd Arthur Brusati, 50, 1400 block of Kolenda St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Timothy Thomas Proctor, 46, 21200 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Yimi Comin Sivori, 43, of Tampa. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Harry Boyt, 75, 200 block of Shoner Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Michael Farrington, 43, 5600 block of Varet Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court, driving while license suspended. Bond: $300.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Phillip Barker, 60, 3600 block of North Cranberry Boulevard, North Port. Charge: moving traffic violation, driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Adrian King, 27, 500 block of Peach Street, Venice. Charges: probation violation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
