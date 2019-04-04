The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael David Goodrow, 34, of Zolfo Springs. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Rudi Rocael Perez Garcia, 19, 400 block of Substation Road, Venice. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
• John Gregory Rykken Jr., 21, of Tampa. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• William Greig McNeill Jr., 37, 16000 block of Aralia Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: convicted felon fails to register, violating domestic violence injunction possess firearm or ammo, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $27,500.
• Ron Michale Clearwater, 43, 29000 block of Riverview Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $7,500.
• Brian Michael Smith, 30, homeless of Murdock. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Victor Stephen Vigh Jr., 35, 1200 block of Armsdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and three underlying charges. Bond: $12,000.
• Kelly Royal Keating, 48, 22100 block of Rochester Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Justin Nathan Lamka, 34, 17500 block of Terry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, DUI, DUI damage to property or person of another, driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, refusing to accept and sign a summons, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $15,000.
• Cody Michael Pixley, 31, 6300 block of Jordan St., North Port. Charge: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $7,500.
• Robert Eric Singleton, 32, of Lake City. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
• Carey Benjamin Eskridge, 49, of High Springs, Fla. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $6,000.
• Jessica Nicole Sabielny, 36, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Tara Anne Palermo, 45, 200 block of South New York Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Brooke Rebecca Oaks, 23, of Dayton, Ohio. Charges: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Amanda Byers, 42, 3600 block of Nemo Avenue, Englewood. Charges: contempt of court, driving while license suspended, second conviction. Bond; $5,000.
• Timothy Byrnes, 28, 6000 block of Merrill Street, North Port. Charges: probation violation, obtaining controlled substance by fraud, withholding information from prescriber. Bond: None
• Robert Conklin, 82, 4500 block of Bayano Street, North Port. Charge: lewd, lascivious behavior with victim less than 12 years old. Bond: $50,000.
• Kyle Koch, 28, 100 block of Ravinia Circle, Venice. Charge: larceny, theft less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Michael Moats, 35, 5700 block of Lavender Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of photo of sexual performance by a child. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Martinez Casiano, 19, 2600 block of Gisela Road, North Port. Charge: hit and run, leaving scene of accident involving damage to property. Bond: $120.
• Blake Coker, 33, 2500 block of Nimbus Drive, North Port. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.
• Samantha King, 20, 6000 block of Merrill Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of negligent manslaughter — vehicle, DUI causing death to human, five counts of DUI, damage to property or person or another. Bond: None.
• Ackel McKenzie, 35, 5700 block of Lavender Avenue, North Port. Charge: larceny, grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Robert Picard, 56, 6200 block of San Salvador Road, North Port. Charges: DUI, DUI — refusal to submit to testing after license suspended. Bond: $620.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Kourtnie Glater, 32, 100 block of W. Perry Lane, Englewood. Charge: possession and/or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
