The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Brian Keith Keener, 41, 300 block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.

• Gerald Edmund Marty, 77, of Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $7,500.

• Ivana Joy Larson, 21, 3700 block of Albacete Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Andre Deon Nance, 35, of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

• Raymond Richard Gadreault, 70, 3200 block of Pinetree St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none (release on own recognizance).

• Catrina Ann Arthur, 25, 21300 block of Austin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Derek Troy Spencer, 30, 19500 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

• Evan Patrick Hinds, 26, 400 block of Camrose St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Kathleen Anne Danahy, 41, 100 block of Dow Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Christopher Lee Hart, 20, 3400 block of Westlund Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Rick Michael Dougan, 63, 1100 block of Campagna Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.

• Skydra Nicole Lynn, 19, 4300 block of Scottish Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Cynfaney Jean Leuth, 21, 2100 block of Altitude Ave., North Port. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $7,500.

• Jose Zamudio-Sanchez, 40, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.

• Daniel Ross Ford, 33, 11300 block of Kimberly Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Martin George Vener Jr., 36, 6200 block of Cavan St., Englewood. Charge: DUI 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $2,500.

• Darcie Nicole Hoffman, 30, 2000 block of Willow Ave., Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $15,000.

• Stephanie Rene Craven, 32, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Darlene Marie Harmon, 56, of Bokeelia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,365.

• Scott Christopher Traniello, 25, address withheld. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

• Quentin Earl Schrock, 37, homeless of Englewood. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Steven Juan Garcia, 23, of Cape Coral. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Justin Kelly, 29, 4100 block of North Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Damien Lockridge, 37, 1100 block of Royal Road, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Todd Clary, 34, 11000 block of Tapestry Lane, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike a person 65 or older. Bond: None.

• Irene Rosario, 35, 2400 block of Trianna Street, North Port. Battery, touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Brittany Whitaker, 47, 300 block of West Seminole Drive, Venice. Charges: resisting an officer with violence, damage to property over $200, under $1,000. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Luz Contreras, 24, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

