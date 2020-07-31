The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Brandon Elias Hill, 42, Charlotte County Jail, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of probation violation: grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: none.

Daniel James Peak, 30, 11300 block of Sixth Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, failure to register motor vehicle, reckless driving, driver present non-current insurance and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.

Scott Depue, 41, 21400 block of Valerie Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and burglary with assault or battery. Bond: none.

Jennifer Nicole Morales, 35, 23100 block of Utica Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.

Sarah Jacquel Felty, 28, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear on felony. Bond: none.

Daymond Davis Nolte, 40, 2600 block of Starview Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. Bond: none.

Melissa Dawn Mussone, 37, 200 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

David Leroy Devan, 59, 1300 block of Oxford Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Spock McCowan, 53, 29200 block of S. Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended and fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Kelvin Jerome Jackson, 55, of Fort Myers. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Christopher Anthony Boehm, 36, 8400 block of Roosevelt St., Englewood. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.

Alicia Marie Dorsch, 31, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Brandon John Emerson, 27, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (marijuana hash oil), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Vyvanse), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (acetaminophen/oxycodone hydrochloride), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (clonazepam), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (buprenorphine hydrochloride), possession of marijuana, and possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $10,000. 

Ralph James Gross III, 47, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (buprenorphine), probation violation: molest victim 12-15 years old offender over 18. Bond: none.

John William Howlings, 61, 13700 block of Cambridge Drive, Venice. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, driving while license is suspended, operate a motorcycle without a license, attach registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $2,240.

Mark Andrew Merring Jr., 30, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Alex Mauricio Perry, 56, 600 block of Bird Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Courtney Jenay Wilkinson, 32, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: possession and or use of drug equipment, probation violation: two counts of possession of a controlled substance/other. Bond: $500.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.

