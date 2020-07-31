The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Brandon Elias Hill, 42, Charlotte County Jail, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of probation violation: grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: none.
Daniel James Peak, 30, 11300 block of Sixth Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, failure to register motor vehicle, reckless driving, driver present non-current insurance and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Scott Depue, 41, 21400 block of Valerie Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and burglary with assault or battery. Bond: none.
Jennifer Nicole Morales, 35, 23100 block of Utica Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
Sarah Jacquel Felty, 28, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear on felony. Bond: none.
Daymond Davis Nolte, 40, 2600 block of Starview Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. Bond: none.
Melissa Dawn Mussone, 37, 200 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
David Leroy Devan, 59, 1300 block of Oxford Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Spock McCowan, 53, 29200 block of S. Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended and fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Kelvin Jerome Jackson, 55, of Fort Myers. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Anthony Boehm, 36, 8400 block of Roosevelt St., Englewood. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
Alicia Marie Dorsch, 31, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Brandon John Emerson, 27, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (marijuana hash oil), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Vyvanse), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (acetaminophen/oxycodone hydrochloride), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (clonazepam), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (buprenorphine hydrochloride), possession of marijuana, and possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $10,000.
Ralph James Gross III, 47, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (buprenorphine), probation violation: molest victim 12-15 years old offender over 18. Bond: none.
John William Howlings, 61, 13700 block of Cambridge Drive, Venice. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, driving while license is suspended, operate a motorcycle without a license, attach registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $2,240.
Mark Andrew Merring Jr., 30, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Alex Mauricio Perry, 56, 600 block of Bird Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Courtney Jenay Wilkinson, 32, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: possession and or use of drug equipment, probation violation: two counts of possession of a controlled substance/other. Bond: $500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.