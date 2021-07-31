The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Kyle Rene Rios, 19, 24500 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $2,000.

Michael Christian Moritz, 33, 2100 block of Broom Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft and burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance while armed. Bond: $175,000.

Gabrielle Alexandria Lacerenza, 35, 2100 block of Broom Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft and burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance while armed. Bond: $10,000.

Robert Henry Stead, 52, 5100 block of Melbourne St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and two counts of battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: $9,500.

Kevin Michael Jarecki, 41, 4500 block of Abate Ave., North Port. Charges: selling cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine. Bond: $17,500.

Maria Star Frink, 39, 700 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $14,500.

Aimee L. Parks, 44, 7200 block of Wicklow Lane, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.


Natalie Kay Rowley, 38, 10000 block of Oceanspray Blvd., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, grand theft and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jamie Lynn Dixon, 54, 7500 block of Oxwood St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (meth) and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

William Nicholas Shackelton, 29, 8100 block of Eggelstom Ave., North Port. Charges: expired motor vehicle registration, driving while license is suspended or revoked and driving a motorcycle without a license. Bond: $360.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Casey Gromosiak, 37, Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: Hendry County warrant for failure to pay a fine. Bond: $470.

Nicholas Ogozarek, 39, 1500 block of Crest Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

David Lee Perkins, 43, 3000 block of Caring Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

