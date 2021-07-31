The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kyle Rene Rios, 19, 24500 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $2,000.
Michael Christian Moritz, 33, 2100 block of Broom Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft and burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance while armed. Bond: $175,000.
Gabrielle Alexandria Lacerenza, 35, 2100 block of Broom Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft and burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance while armed. Bond: $10,000.
Robert Henry Stead, 52, 5100 block of Melbourne St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and two counts of battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: $9,500.
Kevin Michael Jarecki, 41, 4500 block of Abate Ave., North Port. Charges: selling cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine. Bond: $17,500.
Maria Star Frink, 39, 700 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $14,500.
Aimee L. Parks, 44, 7200 block of Wicklow Lane, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Natalie Kay Rowley, 38, 10000 block of Oceanspray Blvd., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, grand theft and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jamie Lynn Dixon, 54, 7500 block of Oxwood St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (meth) and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
William Nicholas Shackelton, 29, 8100 block of Eggelstom Ave., North Port. Charges: expired motor vehicle registration, driving while license is suspended or revoked and driving a motorcycle without a license. Bond: $360.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Casey Gromosiak, 37, Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: Hendry County warrant for failure to pay a fine. Bond: $470.
Nicholas Ogozarek, 39, 1500 block of Crest Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
David Lee Perkins, 43, 3000 block of Caring Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.