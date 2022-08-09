The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Cathi Jo Kissinger, 35, 17400 block of Cox Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Cathi Jo Kissinger, 35, 17400 block of Cox Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
• Cody Ray Arney, 30, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: none.
• Ashley Rose Butler, 30, 20400 block of Vanguard Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: none.
• Rico Girard Jean, 27, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft and resisting arrest during retail theft. Bond: $7,500.
• Cayne Carlos Martinez, 26, 18100 block of Cheyenne Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Julian Armand Fernandez, 25, of North Fort Myers. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Kirk William Gaskell II, 24, address withheld. Charges: cyberstalking and criminal mischief. Bond: $10,000.
• Jose Gabriel Alfonso, 56, of Cape Coral. Charges: defrauding another of property, grand theft, and unlawful conveyance of fuel. Bond: $40,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Daniel Allen Isaac, 27, of Adrian, Michigan. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Richard Francis Gauzza, 46, 4200 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kenneth John Coen, 51, 5500 block of SW Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
• Joshua Elias Kinville, 43, 1300 block of SW 4th Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
• Rodrick Ronnie Redden, 40, homeless of West Palm Beach. Charge: failure to comply with sexual offender registration, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.