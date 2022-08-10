The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Gregory K. Gronski, 59, first block of Boundry Boulevard, Rotonda. Charges: battery and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
• Gregory Stuart Gordon, 65, 300 block of Sullivan Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
• Roger Leon Burnett, 45, 6800 block of Villa View Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
• Benjamin Butler Jr., 35, 2100 block of Mark Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence and felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Adler Telfort, 25, 300 block of Franca Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Timothy Sullivan, 60, 13200 block of Bliytheville Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $3,500.
• Daven Lee Mayall, 39, address withheld. Charges: battery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Jason Tyrone Chambers Jr., 40, 400 block of Garfield Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: providing alcoholic beverages to person under 21. Bond: none.
• Marissa Kelly Cirone, 23, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: none.
• Andrew Ryan Dennison, 26, 23300 block of Farnam Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, attaching registration plate not assigned, and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
• William Carl Jones, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Richard James Gosner, 52, 100 block of Barre Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary and petit theft. Bond: none.
• Adelaide Ruth Ann Gosner, 54, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary and petit theft. Bond: $7,500.
• Paul Joseph Mulvehill Jr., 64, 20300 block of Wilkie Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Daniel Tracey Alton, 30, 5800 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: none.
• William R. Paez Jr., 36, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
• Rene Perales Jr., 29, of Jacksonville Beach. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Julio Reyes Calvo Pirir, 33, of Fort Meyers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• John William Dudash, 32, 5500 block of Taney Town Street, North Port. Charges: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• John Anthony Porter, 36, 13300 block of Buckett Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or destroying physical evidence. Bond: $3,000.
• David Serrano, 36, 1700 block of Sandnet Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Adrian Scott Williams, 26, 5200 block of Hackley Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Julian Cole Williams, 26, 5200 block of Hackley Road, North Port. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Timothy Lee Evans, 28, first block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence and misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $1,500.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
