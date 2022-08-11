The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Gerson Mauricio Guerra Rivera, 38, of Sarasota. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
• Jerrett Ryan Keys, 31, 21000 block of Denise Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Radovan Marceta, 51, 21400 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
• Ashley Elizabeth LeGrand, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: presenting an altered ID, dealing in stolen property, and petit theft. Bond: $20,000.
• Scott Edward Durant, 40, of Fort Myers. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle, and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
• Cameron Christopher Johnson, 29, of Brooklyn, New York. Charges: scheme to defraud and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Marcos Alonzo Baraona Serrano, 26, of Bradenton. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Leon Jones II, 22, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Alain Carrillo, 29, 4400 block of NW County Road 661, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Aaron Phillip Fordham, 31, 3300 block of Bohio Street, North Port. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
• Mahesh Rajkaran, 25, 4200 block of Tollefson Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Kenneth Robert Seylhouwer, 40, 5100 block of Sylvania Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery, petit theft, and obstruction of justice. Bond: none.
• Olga Spitsa, 41, 4200 block of Pincushion Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Clifton Jeremiah Underwood, 42, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charges: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Adrienne Marie Klein, 37, unknown address of North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $3,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Ami Michelle McManus, 43, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: petit theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Roger Alexander Raysor Jr., 46, of Pompano Beach, Florida. Charges: burglary, possession of burglar's tools, and grand theft. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
