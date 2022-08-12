The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Laura Emily Holzheimer, 36, of Satsuma, Florida. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• James Ryan Swartz, 39, 30100 block of Oak Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Niko J. Angelillo, 28, 5200 block of Hopkins Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Adam Johnathon Anceume, 35, 2900 block of Sesame Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Stefanie Swartz, 46, of North Fort Myers. Charge: engaging, committing, or offering lewdness. Bond: none.
• Charlie Lee McNealy, 38, of Fort Myers. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, failure to stop vehicle upon order of law enforcement, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $16,000.
• Eddie Dean McNealy, 37, of Fort Myers. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
• Asia Kamora Kelly, 33, of Fort Myers. Charge: engaging, committing, or offering lewdness. Bond: none.
• Holly Ann Hewitt, 37, of Fort Myers. Charges: engaging, committing, or offering lewdness, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
• Duane Richard Muncie, 52, 300 block of East Elm, Englewood. Charges: sale of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Carla Verducci, 51, of Agawam, Massachusetts. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Anthony Maric Brown, 34, 4800 block of South Fairway Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary with assault or burglary and battery. Bond: $20,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Juan Esteban Forero, 26, 6300 block of Scorpio Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
• John Paul Korponay III, 40, 5300 block of Densaw Road, North Port. Charge: larceny. Bond: $120.
• Thomas Louis Serianni Jr., 53, 6400 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
• Gary von Uhlit, 57, 1100 block of Baywood Drive, North Port. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• Thomas Franklin Ward, 69, 1000 block of South Narramore Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jesus Misael Bermudes Diaz, 25, 2000 block of E&T Circle, Arcadia. Charges: three counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: $2,240.
• Edward William Lukach, 69, 8100 block of SW Barbara Drive, Arcadia. Charge: possession of obscene material involving a child. Bond: $10,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Bobby Joe Hall III, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: $2,500.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.