The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher M. Culp, 44, 5900 block of Viola Road, Venice. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
Jennafer Anne Bailas, 26, 3000 block of Chickory Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Bond: $14,500.
Ryan Scott Stansbury, 32, 22000 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.
Travis Lavon Williams, 45, 1300 block of Dorchester Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $3,500.
Yohel Alfredo Salinas Garmendia, 26, of Peachtree Corners, Ga. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
Angel Bryce, 38, 4800 block of England Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $3,500.
Steven Lorum Hatcher, 31, of North Fort Myers. Charges: out-of-county warrant, reckless driving, possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.
Nancy Louise Carpenter, 49, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,500.
Zachary Thomas Vanderwarker, 29, of Melbourne, Florida. Charges: trespass on a posted construction site. Bond: none.
Felix Alberto Saucedo Perez Jr., 26, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: reckless driving. Bond: $1,000.
Thomas Walter Crew, 51, of Fort Myers. Charges: driving while license revoked-habitual offender, failure to register a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $13,000.
Christopher Diego Baldwin Sr., 51, 10300 block of Grail Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
Michael Christopher Brown, 37, 10000 block of Bay Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license is suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Christopher Lynn Jackson, 50, 2000 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $4,000.
Christopher Robert Costie, 41, 1700 block of Maryknoll Street, Englewood. Charges: petty theft, trespassing. Bond: $1,000.
Scott Anthony Tannura, 52, 5000 block of N. Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.
Nicole Rene Kirwan, 39, of Cape Coral. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Tajuana Marie Devary, 40, 8700 block of La Boca Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
Alucien Elusmond, 50, 7500 block of Berwick Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Rusty Wayne Hurst, 28, 2100 block of N.E. Bishop Street, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle, driving while license suspended-habitual offender, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,500.
