The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
James Wilson Banes, 41, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Lindsey Marie Tam, 32, 2100 block of Amarillo Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and DUI. Bond: $3,500.
Anthony Lee Heathcock, 50, 2600 block of Charlene St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Michael Lawrence Sargent, 47, San Matias Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: none
Jennifer Motta Guedes, 39, 300 block of Grenada St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possess, receive or obtain stolen credit or debit card. Bond: none.
Gilbert Thomas Murdick, 42, 300 block of Reading St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Anel Angel Estremera, 34, 22400 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling while unarmed and grand theft. Bond: none.
Patrick Ryan Fisher, 22, 6700 block of Micro Court, North Port. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, refusing to accept and sign a summons, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon, unlicensed electric weapon or device. Bond: $8,500.
Brandi Marcella White, 31, 4300 block of Dekle Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Gracelie Milfort, 57, Immokalee. Charge: harvest endangered plant without a permit. Bond: $2,500.
Fritzner Thal, 54, Immokalee. Charge: harvest endangered plant without a permit. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Thomas George Gebhardt, 42, Allentown, Pennsylvania. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Alan Carey, 31, 400 block of N. Orange Ave., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear (original charges: armed burglary, larceny theft and grand theft of a firearm). Bond: none.
Michael Douglas Johnson, 64, Quails Run Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: sex offender violation: fail to register email address internet identifiers. Bond: $1,500.
Steven Dale McCumber, 62, 5000 block of County Road 661, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: aggravated assault). Bond: none.
Steven Thomas Rizzo, 34, 4400 block of Persian Lane, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: petty theft). Bond: $200.
Jessica Lee Tighe, 45, 10400 block of Greenway Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Matthew Lyle Weber, 35, 10300 block of Rachel Ave., Englewood. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for failure to appear. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Robert Charles Evans III, 31, 3100 block of Parade Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
Patrick Charles Sullivan, 38, 5400 block of Citron Ave., North Port. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear (original charge: leaving the scene of an accident without giving info). Bond: $1,000.
